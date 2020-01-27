Robert Wares Acquires 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,774,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,614,800.18.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares purchased 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,005.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares bought 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares bought 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares bought 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares bought 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

CVE OM opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 million and a P/E ratio of -15.76.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

