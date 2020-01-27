Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago."

Shares of HHC opened at $123.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.78 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,746,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam R. Flatto purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.31 per share, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,370.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361. 7.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 403,774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,746,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 53,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai'i.

