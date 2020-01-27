NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a positive rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $250.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

