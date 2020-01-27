Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $134.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $92.97 and a one year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

