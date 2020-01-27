Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,974,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,487,059.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares acquired 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$13,005.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares purchased 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares purchased 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares purchased 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares purchased 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 million and a P/E ratio of -15.76.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.