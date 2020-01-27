MKM Partners Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by MKM Partners to in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EA. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Shares of EA opened at $112.33 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,745,000 after buying an additional 187,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,511,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,768 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,258,000 after purchasing an additional 150,677 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 969,093 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 138,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

