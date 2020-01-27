LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Upgraded by Itau Unibanco to Buy

Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LTM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of LTM stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.28. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 383,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 373,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

