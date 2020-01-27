ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of ING opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,606,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after buying an additional 773,585 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 552.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

