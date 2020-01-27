Highbridge Capital Management Purchases 2,214 Shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Stock

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management bought 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,674.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Highbridge Capital Management bought 16,359 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $285,137.37.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Highbridge Capital Management bought 43,029 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $762,904.17.

PKD stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $24.09.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

