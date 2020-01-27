Domtar’s (UFS) Hold Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UFS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

UFS stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. Domtar has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domtar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 2,233.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 173,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

