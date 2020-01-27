Zacks Investment Research Lowers Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,892,000 after buying an additional 4,741,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,500,000 after buying an additional 2,625,737 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth about $23,669,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 687,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth about $14,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.