Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $63,000.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian T. Finnegan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00.

Shares of BRX opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

