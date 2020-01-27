Cimpress’ (CMPR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $128.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cimpress currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

CMPR opened at $105.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Cimpress’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

