BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann downgraded BioNTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $34.99 on Friday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

