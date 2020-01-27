BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Svb Leerink

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Svb Leerink lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann downgraded BioNTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $34.99 on Friday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Analyst Recommendations for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cimpress’ “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks
Cimpress’ “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks
BioNTech Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Svb Leerink
BioNTech Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Svb Leerink
Analysts Expect Timkensteel Corp to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Timkensteel Corp to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share
HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Concert Pharmaceuticals
HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Concert Pharmaceuticals
Bridgewater Bancshares Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Bridgewater Bancshares Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
ChemoCentryx Price Target Raised to $60.00
ChemoCentryx Price Target Raised to $60.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report