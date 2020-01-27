Analysts Expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Timkensteel posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Timkensteel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE TMST opened at $6.43 on Friday. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $301.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Timkensteel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Timkensteel by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Timkensteel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Timkensteel by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Timkensteel by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

