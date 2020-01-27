HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $258.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.06. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. Equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

