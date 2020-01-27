Baader Bank Reiterates €9.25 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AT1. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.70 ($10.12).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €8.25 ($9.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. Aroundtown has a one year low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a one year high of €8.15 ($9.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.54.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

