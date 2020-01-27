Nord/LB Reiterates €8.40 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.70 ($10.12).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €8.25 ($9.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of €8.15 ($9.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

