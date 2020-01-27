alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.20 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AOX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.21 ($20.02).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €17.66 ($20.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.