Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €100.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €96.81 ($112.57).

EPA SAN opened at €89.11 ($103.62) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.16. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

