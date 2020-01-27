Barclays Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €17.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CA. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.63 ($20.50).

Shares of EPA CA opened at €15.29 ($17.78) on Friday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.83.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

