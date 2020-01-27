Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €22.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CA. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

EPA CA opened at €15.29 ($17.78) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.83. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

