Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €14.80 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.45 ($17.97).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

