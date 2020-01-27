Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.42 ($6.30).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

