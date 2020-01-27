Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.81 ($61.40).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

