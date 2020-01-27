Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) Given a €91.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.30 ($106.16) target price on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €86.59 ($100.68).

