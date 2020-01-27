Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €149.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €142.54 ($165.74).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €139.00 ($161.63) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €131.71 and its 200-day moving average is €127.29. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.