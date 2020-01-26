CWM Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,926,000 after purchasing an additional 283,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 598.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $21,810,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $103.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.44 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

