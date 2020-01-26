James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 1,095 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $136.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $138.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

