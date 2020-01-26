James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 46,666 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 2,745.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,666 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $473,119,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,171,000 after buying an additional 2,683,061 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,337,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,061,000 after buying an additional 805,662 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,601,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,733.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 291,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.