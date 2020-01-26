James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 30,776 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Radian Group worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

