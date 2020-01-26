CWM Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $48,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

MXIM stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $346,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

