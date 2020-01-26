Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 278.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 377,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 208,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after buying an additional 123,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,158,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,540,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,281,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRT. ValuEngine lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.74. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

