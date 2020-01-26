CWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 94.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OUT opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.26.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

