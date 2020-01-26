CWM Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

NYSE:URI opened at $151.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

