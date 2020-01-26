CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.24.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Support Level

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Latest News

James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 1,095 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 46,666 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
PNM Resources Inc Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.
James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 30,776 Shares of Radian Group Inc
CWM Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc.
