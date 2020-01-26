CWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Centene by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,784,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock worth $16,416,060. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

