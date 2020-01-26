Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $100.32 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

