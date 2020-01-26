CWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $447,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 75.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 24.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,574.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

