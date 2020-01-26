Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 74,085 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,085 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

