Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,346 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.