CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after buying an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,258,000 after acquiring an additional 277,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,115,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JEC opened at $97.00 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

