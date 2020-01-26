Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 804 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after buying an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after acquiring an additional 546,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,724,000 after acquiring an additional 595,691 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

