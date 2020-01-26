CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 196,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 38,888.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 37.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

