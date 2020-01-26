CWM Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Incyte’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $890,076.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,610.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,394,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.81.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

