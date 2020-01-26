CWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Mosaic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

