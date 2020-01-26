Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s 5th Largest Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 172.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,966,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Home Depot by 17.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 963,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,368,000 after purchasing an additional 146,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.22. The firm has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $177.41 and a 1 year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

