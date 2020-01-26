Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,387.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,264.90. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

