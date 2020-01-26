Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIO by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 5,046.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 2,458,899 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.76 to $1.47 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.66 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

