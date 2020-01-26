Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,250 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

CEF opened at $15.23 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

